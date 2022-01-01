Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Nigiri in
Oklahoma City
/
Oklahoma City
/
Nigiri
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve nigiri
Sushi Neko
4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Scallops Nigiri
$6.50
Salmon Nigiri
$6.50
Shrimp Nigiri
$6.50
More about Sushi Neko
Musashi's
4315 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Eel Nigiri
$7.00
Salmon Nigiri
$7.00
Yellowtail Nigiri
$7.25
More about Musashi's
