Noodle bowls in Oklahoma City

Marinated skirt steak over vermicelli noodles, cucumber, carrot, shredded Napa cabbage, cilantro, arugula, and spicy peanut dressing.

Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.

