Omelettes in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve omelettes

MA DER LAO KITCHEN image

 

MA DER LAO KITCHEN

1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. #102, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
LAO EGG OMELETTE$7.00
More about MA DER LAO KITCHEN
Banner pic

 

Eggceptional Cafe

6210 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Florentine Omelette$9.49
Hollandaise Sauce, Ham, Onions, Green Onions, Spinach, Swiss Cheese
Baja Omelette$8.99
Avocado, Tomatoes, Bacon, Monterrey Jack Cheese
Mexican Omelette$9.49
Chorizo, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese
More about Eggceptional Cafe

