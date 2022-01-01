Omelettes in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve omelettes
More about MA DER LAO KITCHEN
MA DER LAO KITCHEN
1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. #102, Oklahoma City
|LAO EGG OMELETTE
|$7.00
More about Eggceptional Cafe
Eggceptional Cafe
6210 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City
|Florentine Omelette
|$9.49
Hollandaise Sauce, Ham, Onions, Green Onions, Spinach, Swiss Cheese
|Baja Omelette
|$8.99
Avocado, Tomatoes, Bacon, Monterrey Jack Cheese
|Mexican Omelette
|$9.49
Chorizo, Tomatoes, Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese