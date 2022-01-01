Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Oklahoma Craft Nano Brewhouse Kitchen and Coffee

12 East California Avenue STE 150, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ham, Brie and Apple Panini$9.99
More about Oklahoma Craft Nano Brewhouse Kitchen and Coffee
Item pic

 

The Grill - OKC

777 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Panini$5.50
Grilled herbed marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, shredded basil leaf tucked between two slices of garlic Italian bread drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette.
Smoked Turkey Panini$5.25
Sliced Boar's Head smoked turkey breast topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, sliced tomato and Dijon. Served on garlic Italian bread.
Ham & Cheese Panini$5.00
Sliced black forest ham topped with your choice of cheese. Served on garlic Italian bread slathered with chipotle mayonnaise.
More about The Grill - OKC

