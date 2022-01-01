Paninis in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve paninis
More about Oklahoma Craft Nano Brewhouse Kitchen and Coffee
Oklahoma Craft Nano Brewhouse Kitchen and Coffee
12 East California Avenue STE 150, Oklahoma City
|Ham, Brie and Apple Panini
|$9.99
More about The Grill - OKC
The Grill - OKC
777 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City
|Caprese Panini
|$5.50
Grilled herbed marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, shredded basil leaf tucked between two slices of garlic Italian bread drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Smoked Turkey Panini
|$5.25
Sliced Boar's Head smoked turkey breast topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, sliced tomato and Dijon. Served on garlic Italian bread.
|Ham & Cheese Panini
|$5.00
Sliced black forest ham topped with your choice of cheese. Served on garlic Italian bread slathered with chipotle mayonnaise.