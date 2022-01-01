Pork chops in Oklahoma City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smothered Pork Chops$8.99
Pork Chops topped with Mushroom & Onion Demi Glace. Served with Green beans & Roasted Potatoes.
Smothered Pork Chops [P]$9.21
Pork Chops topped with Mushroom & Onion Demi Glace. Served with Roasted Potatoes & Green Beans.
Breaded Pork Chops [P]$9.21
Panko Crusted Boneless Pork Chops fried to a golden brown served with Carrots, Squash, Potatoes & Green Beans.
Banner pic

 

Eggceptional Cafe

6210 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breaded Pork Chops$9.49
Two breaded pork chops, two sides, 1 slice of homemade white toast
