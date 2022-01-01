Prime ribs in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve prime ribs

3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8) image

PIZZA • BURRITOS

Birra Birra Craft Pizzeria

West Memorial Road, Oklahoma City

Avg 4.2 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8) image

 

Hatch Auto Alley

1101 N BROADWAY AVE., OKLAHOMA CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12) image

 

Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek

13230 Pawnee Drive, Suite 115, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8) image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • STEAKS

Provision Concepts

1101 N BROADWAY AVE., Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (1250 reviews)
Takeout
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12) image

 

Hatch Chisholm Creek

13230 PAWNEE DRIVE, OKLAHOMA CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
5lbs Prime Rib (Serves 9-12)$180.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
3lbs Prime Rib (Serves 6-8)$145.00
served with Au Jus, Creamy Horseradish, Dinner Rolls, your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Smoked Gouda Mashed Potatoes & Green Beans
