Ravioli in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Osteria - Nichols Hills
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Osteria - Nichols Hills
6430 Avondale Dr, Nichols Hills
|Slow-Braised Beef Ravioli
|$24.00
cauliflower puree, roasting jus, ricotta salata
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian - 2035 S Meridian Ave
Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian - 2035 S Meridian Ave
2035 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City
|RAVIOLI
|$10.99
Cheese-stuffed pasta served on a bed of linguine with your choice of tomato sauce, Alfredo sauce or half and half.
|KID RAVIOLI
|$6.99
Ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli served with your choice of tomato sauce or Alfredo sauce.
|TOASTED RAVIOLI
|$7.99
Our delicious cheese ravioli, lightly hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with meat sauce.