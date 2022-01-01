Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve ravioli

Osteria Nichols Hills image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Osteria - Nichols Hills

6430 Avondale Dr, Nichols Hills

Avg 4.5 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Slow-Braised Beef Ravioli$24.00
cauliflower puree, roasting jus, ricotta salata
More about Osteria - Nichols Hills
Item pic

 

Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian - 2035 S Meridian Ave

2035 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
RAVIOLI$10.99
Cheese-stuffed pasta served on a bed of linguine with your choice of tomato sauce, Alfredo sauce or half and half.
KID RAVIOLI$6.99
Ricotta cheese stuffed ravioli served with your choice of tomato sauce or Alfredo sauce.
TOASTED RAVIOLI$7.99
Our delicious cheese ravioli, lightly hand-breaded and fried golden brown. Served with meat sauce.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian - 2035 S Meridian Ave
Bad Nonnas Pasta image

 

Bad Nonna's

11 NE 6th st, okc

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rosie Ravioli$13.00
Cheese Stuffed Raviolis tossed in Rosie spicy sauce and grilled chicken
More about Bad Nonna's

