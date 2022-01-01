Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve rice soup

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen image

 

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen

301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Marsala & Wild Rice Soup$9.00
More about Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwestern Chicken & Rice Soup [P]$9.21
Bowl of Robust Grilled Chicken, Chicken Broth, Peppers, Onions & Wild Rice & Garlic Bread. Topped with Sour Cream & Cilantro with Side Venue or Caesar.
Southwestern Chicken & Rice Soup
Robust Grilled Chicken, Chicken Broth, Peppers, Onions & Wild Rice. Topped with Sour Cream & Cilantro. Served with Garlic Bread.
More about SWITCH Food Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City

Strawberry Cheesecake

Sashimi

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Black Bean Burgers

Chicken Salad

Chili

Chicken Fried Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore

Automobile Alley

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oklahoma City to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston