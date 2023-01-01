Salad wrap in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve salad wrap
11 NW 11th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103, Oklahoma City
|Chopped Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.00
Chopped caesar salad with grilled chicken, wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with sea salt kettle chips.
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Tuna Salad Wrap
|$5.99
Creamy & a little crunchy, Classic Tuna Salad wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with Lettuce & Tomato.
|Tuna Salad Wrap [P]
|$9.21
Creamy & a little crunchy, Classic Tuna Salad wrapped in a Flour Tortilla with Lettuce & Tomato. Comes with Fries & Fountain Drink.