Salmon in Oklahoma City

Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wild Alaskan Salmon
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
King Salmon image

 

Collective - Okie Pokie

308 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
King Salmon$12.00
King Salmon comes with:
White Rice
2 scoops of Salmon
Mixed with Togarashi Sauce & Shallot Cream Cheese
Toppings: Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions, & Fried Onions
Additional charge for any extras selected
More about Collective - Okie Pokie
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

825 Research Parkway, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wild Alaskan Salmon$10.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Bee Healthy Cafe

722 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wild Alaskan Salmon$10.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

5501 Main Street, Del City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wild Alaskan Salmon$10.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
More about Bee Healthy Cafe

