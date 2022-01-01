Salmon in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve salmon
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Wild Alaskan Salmon
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
More about Collective - Okie Pokie
Collective - Okie Pokie
308 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City
|King Salmon
|$12.00
King Salmon comes with:
White Rice
2 scoops of Salmon
Mixed with Togarashi Sauce & Shallot Cream Cheese
Toppings: Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions, & Fried Onions
Additional charge for any extras selected
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe
825 Research Parkway, Oklahoma City
|Wild Alaskan Salmon
|$10.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Bee Healthy Cafe
722 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Wild Alaskan Salmon
|$10.99
wild salmon filet, parmesan,
onions, tomatoes, spinach,
chipotle vinaigrette