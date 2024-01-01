Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon rolls in
Oklahoma City
/
Oklahoma City
/
Salmon Rolls
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve salmon rolls
Sushi Neko
4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Salmon Roll
$6.00
Salmon Roll
$6.00
Salmon, wasabi. Outside: seaweed.
More about Sushi Neko
Awaji Izakaya
12305 North Rockwell Avenue, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Salmon Roll
$8.00
More about Awaji Izakaya
