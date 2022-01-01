Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sashimi in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve sashimi

Sushi Neko image

 

Sushi Neko

4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fatty Tuna Sashimi$32.99
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi$18.99
Tuna Sashimi$15.99
More about Sushi Neko
Musashi's image

 

Musashi's

4315 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi Dinner$24.00
11 pieces of sashimi (chef’s selection)
Salmon Sashimi$17.00
More about Musashi's

Map

