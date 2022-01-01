Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve short ribs

MA DER LAO KITCHEN image

 

MA DER LAO KITCHEN

1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. #102, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHORT RIB SPRING ROLLS$9.00
More about MA DER LAO KITCHEN
The Hutch on Avondale image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Hutch on Avondale

6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills

Avg 4.6 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib$32.00
Cauliflower Purée, Fried Brussels Sprouts, Charred Onion
Gluten Free
Short Rib Sandwich$17.00
Short Rib Sandwich on a Toasted Baguette with Sriracha Mayo, Pickled Onions, Spinach & Tomato
Served with Fries or a Small Mixed Green Salad
More about The Hutch on Avondale

