Short ribs in Oklahoma City

MA DER LAO KITCHEN
1634 N. Blackwelder Ave. #102, Oklahoma City
|SHORT RIB SPRING ROLLS
|$9.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Hutch on Avondale
6437 Avondale Drive, Nichols Hills
|Short Rib
|$32.00
Cauliflower Purée, Fried Brussels Sprouts, Charred Onion
Gluten Free
|Short Rib Sandwich
|$17.00
Short Rib Sandwich on a Toasted Baguette with Sriracha Mayo, Pickled Onions, Spinach & Tomato
Served with Fries or a Small Mixed Green Salad