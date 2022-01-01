Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp fried rice in
Oklahoma City
/
Oklahoma City
/
Shrimp Fried Rice
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Musashi's
4315 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Shrimp Fried Rice
$11.00
More about Musashi's
City Jerk Grill
2209 SW 104th St Suite J, Oklahoma City
No reviews yet
Jerk Shrimp Fried Rice
$9.00
Jerk Shrimp & Chicken Fried Rice
$13.00
Jerk Shrimp & Chicken Fried Rice
$9.00
More about City Jerk Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City
Fried Rice
Cobb Salad
French Toast
Grilled Chicken
Tortilla Soup
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Chocolate Cake
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore
Automobile Alley
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More near Oklahoma City to explore
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(141 restaurants)
Edmond
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Norman
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Yukon
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Jenks
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Bixby
No reviews yet
Newcastle
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Stillwater
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Lawton
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(141 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Wichita Falls
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Bartlesville
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(122 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(411 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston