Shrimp salad in Oklahoma City

Brielle's Bistro -
2037 South Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Cajun Shrimp Panzanella Salad
|$15.00
tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, red onions, topped with Parmesan & house made biscuit croutons. Tossed in Cajun Italian dressing.
The Deli
999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City
|Shrimp and Crab Louie Salad | THU (6/01) Special
|$8.50
Shrimp and crab on a bed of romaine with boiled egg, onion, tomato, celery, cucumber, and a lemon wedge. Served with housemade Thousand Island dressing on the side.
