Shrimp salad in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Brielle's Bistro -

2037 South Meridian Avenue, Oklahoma City

Cajun Shrimp Panzanella Salad$15.00
tomatoes, cucumber, bell peppers, red onions, topped with Parmesan & house made biscuit croutons. Tossed in Cajun Italian dressing.
More about Brielle's Bistro -
The Deli

999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City

Shrimp and Crab Louie Salad | THU (6/01) Special$8.50
Shrimp and crab on a bed of romaine with boiled egg, onion, tomato, celery, cucumber, and a lemon wedge. Served with housemade Thousand Island dressing on the side.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.
More about The Deli

