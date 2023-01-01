Shrimp salad in Oklahoma City

Shrimp and crab on a bed of romaine with boiled egg, onion, tomato, celery, cucumber, and a lemon wedge. Served with housemade Thousand Island dressing on the side.

Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.

