Shrimp tacos in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Stitch Cafe image

 

Stitch Cafe

835 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Taco$6.00
spicy grilled shrimp, slaw, sliced avocado, chipotle ranch, cotija, lime wedge
More about Stitch Cafe
Item pic

 

Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY

4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY, OKC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boom Boom Honey Shrimp Tacos$12.00
Flour Tortillas, Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Fried Shrimp tossed in Boom Boom sauce, Cilantro and a drizzle of Honey
More about Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY
Item pic

 

The Grill

777 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Shrimp Tacos | TUE (3/21) Special$7.00
Two flour tortillas with blackened shrimp, shredded Napa cabbage, mango pico de gallo, and topped with chipotle- cilantro sour cream.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.
More about The Grill

