Shrimp tacos in Oklahoma City

Stitch Cafe
835 W Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$6.00
spicy grilled shrimp, slaw, sliced avocado, chipotle ranch, cotija, lime wedge
Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY
4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY, OKC
|Boom Boom Honey Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
Flour Tortillas, Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Fried Shrimp tossed in Boom Boom sauce, Cilantro and a drizzle of Honey
The Grill
777 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos | TUE (3/21) Special
|$7.00
Two flour tortillas with blackened shrimp, shredded Napa cabbage, mango pico de gallo, and topped with chipotle- cilantro sour cream.
