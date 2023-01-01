Skirt steaks in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve skirt steaks
More about The Grill
The Grill
777 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City
|Grilled Skirt Steak
|$5.50
Marinated grilled skirt steak with a selection of side items and signature sauces to customize your meal.
More about The Deli
The Deli
999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City
|Asian Skirt Steak Salad | FRI (6/30) Special
|$8.50
Marinated skirt steak over mixed greens with mango, cucumbers, avocado, shredded carrots, cilantro, and roasted peanuts. Served with ginger-sesame dressing on the side.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.