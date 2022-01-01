Spaghetti in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Sushi Neko
Sushi Neko
4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Spaghetti
|$8.95
Spaghetti noodles and tomato sauce served with a scoop of rice, kid's dessert, and fruit.
More about Osteria OKC
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Osteria OKC
6430 Avondale Dr, Nichols Hills
|Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
|$16.00
freshly ground black pepper, parmesan
More about SWITCH Food Hall
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti [P]
|$9.21
Fried Chicken Breast topped with Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese, served with Spaghetti & Garlic Bread. Your choice of Caesar or Side Venue.
|Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti
|$8.99
Fried Chicken Breast topped with Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese. Served over Spaghetti and Garlic Bread.