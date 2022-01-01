Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve spaghetti

Sushi Neko image

 

Sushi Neko

4318 N Western Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti$8.95
Spaghetti noodles and tomato sauce served with a scoop of rice, kid's dessert, and fruit.
More about Sushi Neko
Osteria Nichols Hills image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Osteria OKC

6430 Avondale Dr, Nichols Hills

Avg 4.5 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe$16.00
freshly ground black pepper, parmesan
More about Osteria OKC
Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti [P]$9.21
Fried Chicken Breast topped with Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese, served with Spaghetti & Garlic Bread. Your choice of Caesar or Side Venue.
Chicken Parmesan with Spaghetti$8.99
Fried Chicken Breast topped with Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese. Served over Spaghetti and Garlic Bread.
More about SWITCH Food Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City

Shrimp Tempura

Cinnamon Rolls

Hummus

Chicken Rice Soup

Noodle Soup

Cornbread

Waffles

Lasagna

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore

Automobile Alley

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oklahoma City to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston