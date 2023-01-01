Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve steak fajitas

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajita Quesadilla [P]$9.21
Grilled Ribeye Steak mixed with Bell Peppers & Onions, folded in a Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Refried Black Beans & Spanish Rice.
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$8.99
Grilled Ribeye Steak mixed with Bell Peppers & Onions, folded in a Flour Tortilla with Cheddar Jack Cheese. Served with Refried Black Beans & Spanish Rice.
Iguana Mexican Grill

9 NW 9th St., Oklahoma City

Avg 3.7 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Fajitas$18.00
The Deli

999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Steak Burrito | TUE (1/24) Special$7.50
Fajita seasoned skirt steak in a flour tortilla filled with rice, black beans, and queso. Served with a bag of Tostitos® Round Tortilla Chips and salsa fresca.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.
