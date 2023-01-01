Steak salad in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve steak salad
The Grill
777 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City
|Steak Wedge Salad | TUE (1/03)
|$7.75
Steak Wedge Salad. Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with skirt steak (4 oz.), diced tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, and chives. Housemade ranch dressing on the side.
The Deli
999 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City
|Asian Skirt Steak Salad | FRI (6/30) Special
|$8.50
Marinated skirt steak over mixed greens with mango, cucumbers, avocado, shredded carrots, cilantro, and roasted peanuts. Served with ginger-sesame dressing on the side.
