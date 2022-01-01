Steak sandwiches in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
More about SWITCH Food Hall
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich [P]
|$9.21
Chicken Fried Steak topped with Country Gravy, comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles. Served with Fries & a Drink.
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich [P]
|$9.21
Chicken Fried Steak topped with Country Gravy served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle on a Hamburger Bun.
|Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
|$7.99
Chicken Fried Steak topped with Country Gravy served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle on a Hamburger Bun.
More about Del Rancho® - SE 29th
Del Rancho® - SE 29th
9201 SE 29TH St, Midwest City
|*Steak Sandwich Supreme
|$8.99
Premium, tender beef steak cutlet hand-breaded bigger than our large bun. Comes with Miracle Whip, lettuce and tomato.
|*Lil’ Supreme Steak Sandwich
|$6.49
The same steak sandwich for smaller appetites. Big flavor, just less of it. Comes with Miracle Whip, lettuce and tomato.