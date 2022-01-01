Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

 

SWITCH Food Hall

7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich [P]$9.21
Chicken Fried Steak topped with Country Gravy, comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles. Served with Fries & a Drink.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich [P]$9.21
Chicken Fried Steak topped with Country Gravy served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle on a Hamburger Bun.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$7.99
Chicken Fried Steak topped with Country Gravy served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickle on a Hamburger Bun.
More about SWITCH Food Hall
*Steak Sandwich Supreme image

 

Del Rancho® - SE 29th

9201 SE 29TH St, Midwest City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
*Steak Sandwich Supreme$8.99
Premium, tender beef steak cutlet hand-breaded bigger than our large bun. Comes with Miracle Whip, lettuce and tomato.
*Lil’ Supreme Steak Sandwich$6.49
The same steak sandwich for smaller appetites. Big flavor, just less of it. Comes with Miracle Whip, lettuce and tomato.
More about Del Rancho® - SE 29th

