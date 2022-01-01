Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve tiramisu

Osteria Nichols Hills image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Osteria - Nichols Hills

6430 Avondale Dr, Nichols Hills

Avg 4.5 (331 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Tiramisu$10.00
espresso & brandy soaked lady fingers, marscapone creme, cocoa dust
More about Osteria - Nichols Hills
Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian - 2035 S Meridian Ave

2035 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TIRAMISU$6.99
Espresso-soaked ladyfingers layered with rich mascarpone cream, lightly dusted with cocoa and served on a chilled plate garnished with dark and white chocolate.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian - 2035 S Meridian Ave

