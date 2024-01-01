Tortellini in Oklahoma City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve tortellini

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen image

 

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen

301 NW 13th Street, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tortellini Soup (Seasonal)$0.00
A tomato based soup with Italian sausage and cheese tortellini.
More about Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Pots & Pans

7725 W Reno, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Spinach Tortellini [P]$9.21
Cheese Tortellini with Chicken Breast and Creamy, Spinach & Red Peppers Alfredo Sauce over the top. Served with Bread & Mini Crossbar.
Chicken Spinach Tortellini$8.99
Cheese Tortellini with Chicken Breast and Creamy Spinach, Red Peppers Alfredo Sauce over the top. Served with Garlic Bread & Mini Crossbar
More about Pots & Pans

