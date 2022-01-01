Turkey wraps in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve turkey wraps
More about Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY
Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY
4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY, OKC
|Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$11.00
Garlic Herb Tortilla, iceberg lettuce, turkey, tomato, crispy bacon, ranch served with side Salad
More about Rise Cafe at City Rescue Mission
Rise Cafe at City Rescue Mission
725 W Reno, Oklahoma City
|Turkey Wrap
|$7.50
Smoked Turkey inside a Spinach and Herb tortilla, loaded with green onion & chive cream cheese, red and yellow bell peppers, leaf lettuce and fresh cucumber. Served with Poblano avocado ranch and a bag of chips.