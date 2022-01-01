Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Item pic

 

Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY

4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY, OKC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Garlic Herb Tortilla, iceberg lettuce, turkey, tomato, crispy bacon, ranch served with side Salad
More about Backporch Drafthouse OKC - 4825 NORTHWEST EXPRESSWAY
Item pic

 

Rise Cafe at City Rescue Mission

725 W Reno, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Wrap$7.50
Smoked Turkey inside a Spinach and Herb tortilla, loaded with green onion & chive cream cheese, red and yellow bell peppers, leaf lettuce and fresh cucumber. Served with Poblano avocado ranch and a bag of chips.
More about Rise Cafe at City Rescue Mission

