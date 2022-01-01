Waffles in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve waffles
More about Press Waffle Co. @ The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails
ICE CREAM • WAFFLES
Press Waffle Co. @ The Collective Kitchens + Cocktails
308 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City
|Full Liege Waffle
|$5.00
More about Chick N Beer
Chick N Beer
715 NW 23rd St., Oklahoma City
|Hot Sweet Potato Waffles
|$3.95
|Sweet Potato Waffles
|$3.45
More about SWITCH Food Hall
SWITCH Food Hall
7725 West Reno Avenue, Oklahoma City
|Chicken & Waffles
|$8.99
Crispy Fried Chicken served over a Southern style Waffle drizzle of Spiced Honey. Served with Stewed Greens.
|Chicken & Waffles [P]
|$9.21
Crispy Fried Chicken served over Belgian Waffle & topped with a spiced Honey. Served with Stewed Greens.
|Belgian Waffle
|$3.00
These waffles, manufactured only in Belgium, contain large pearls of sugar that caramelize on the waffle iron when baked.
More about Nashbird - Midwest City
Nashbird - Midwest City
5900 SE 15th Street, Midwest City
|Hot Chicken and Waffles
|$12.00
Two Jumbo Tenders and 2 Waffles with syrup and butter + 1 Side