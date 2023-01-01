Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City restaurants
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve wedge salad

Chick N Beer image

 

Chick N Beer - Oklahoma City

715 NW 23rd St., Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cold Wedge Salad$8.75
More about Chick N Beer - Oklahoma City
Item pic

 

The Grill

777 Northwest Grand Boulevard, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Wedge Salad | TUE (1/03)$7.75
Steak Wedge Salad. Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with skirt steak (4 oz.), diced tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, and chives. Housemade ranch dressing on the side.
Make your selection ONLY for the day-of order. Occasionally you may receive an "out of stock" message. In that case, please check back after 8 a.m. on the day-of-order for a new inventory update.
More about The Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian - 2035 S Meridian Ave

2035 S Meridian Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
DOUBLE WEDGE SALAD$9.99
Two wedges of crisp iceberg lettuce paired with fresh cucumber slices and grilled chicken breast, then capped with fresh diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, carrots, smoked bacon crumbles and house ranch dressing.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - Meridian - 2035 S Meridian Ave

