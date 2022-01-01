Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Oklahoma City

Go
Oklahoma City restaurants
Toast

Oklahoma City restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.49
Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.99
Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

2300 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.99
Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Bee Healthy Cafe

722 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.99
Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

920 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.99
Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
More about Bee Healthy Cafe
Bee Healthy Cafe image

 

Bee Healthy Cafe

12201 S. Western Ave, Oklahoma City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Yogurt Parfait$4.99
Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
More about Bee Healthy Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Oklahoma City

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Noodles

Quesadillas

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Cobb Salad

Mac And Cheese

Pudding

Noodle Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Oklahoma City to explore

Automobile Alley

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Oklahoma City to explore

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Norman

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Yukon

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Newcastle

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Lawton

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (538 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston