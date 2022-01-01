Yogurt parfaits in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Bee Healthy Cafe
20 N. Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$4.49
Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
Bee Healthy Cafe
2300 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$4.99
Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
Bee Healthy Cafe
722 N Broadway Ave, Oklahoma City
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$4.99
Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola
Bee Healthy Cafe
920 N. Lincoln Blvd, Oklahoma City
|Greek Yogurt Parfait
|$4.99
Greek yogurt (choice of blueberry, strawberry, or peach) topped with granola