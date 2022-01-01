Go
Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque

Come on in and enjoy!

1912 S 67th Street

Popular Items

Regular Sandwich$9.99
Your choice of Pulled Pork, Brisket, Turkey, Pulled Chicken, BBQ Sausage, or our Hot Link served on a toasted bun with a side.
Burnt Ends
Tender, smokey, brisket burnt ends.
Burnt End Dinner$18.99
More than half-a-pound of tender burnt ends served with your choice of two sides, toast and pickles. Not available Mondays and Tuesdays.
Barbecue Beans$2.99
Cornbread$1.49
Full Rack of Ribs$25.99
Slow smoked full slab of ribs with Original BBQ sauce
Jumbo Sandwich$11.99
Your choice of Pulled Pork, Brisket, Turkey, Pulled Chicken, BBQ Sausage, or our Hot Link served on a toasted bun with a side.
Mac & Cheese$2.99
Two Meat Dinner$15.99
Your Choice of Two BBQ meats topped with Original BBQ sauce, served with your choice of two sides, toast and pickels
Rib Dinner$16.99
Slow smoked Half slab of ribs sauced with Original BBQ sauce with your choice of two sides, toast and pickles.
Location

1912 S 67th Street

Omaha NE

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
