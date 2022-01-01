Oklahoma Joe's BBQ BA

FRANCOS PIZZA PASTA and PANINI

No reviews yet

Franco's is the premier Pizzeria ambiance in the State of Oklahoma. Nestled on top of little mountain right on the edge of Broken Arrow's downtown "Rose District".

Overlooking the decades of rich history of Tulsa, this indoor, outdoor Pizzeria proudly serves Tulsa's tastiest pizza, all natural ingredients.

The owners Franco and Giuseppe, have just moved to Oklahoma originally Italian Americans from Chicago, Illinois and hope to combine some of the best taste's and sounds from around the world for the residents of Broken Arrow/Tulsa. Handmade pastas, Chicago Pan and Deep Dish Pizza.

As Franoco's Pizza Pasta and Panini expands to 18 restaurants across the region we will make these Italian delicacies available in a delivery area near you. In the mean time we covet your feedback from everything from hours of operations to Italy's regional favorite dishes.

