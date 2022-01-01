Go
Okome House

Counter service style Japanese restaurant serving Donburi and Onigiri.

4457 42nd Av.S • $$

Avg 4.8 (242 reviews)

Popular Items

Ebi Mayo$3.00
cooked shrimp with mayo
Shake$3.00
cooked salmon
Ume$3.00
pickled plum
Tori Onigiri$3.25
chicken karaage
Buta Don (Pork)$15.50
pork from Berkwood Farms in a sweet, garlicky, soy glaze, w/ a soft boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, broccoli and avocado salad, green onion. (Gluten Free)
Atsuage Don (Fried Tofu)$13.00
organic fried tofu, bell peppers, onion, edamame, corn, mushroom, broccoli, green onion, in a soy chili sauce. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Tori Karaage$7.50
fried chicken w/a creamy miso soy sauce, topped with green onion (Gluten Free)
Misoshiru$3.50
vegetable broth miso soup w/mixed vegetables. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Tori Don (Chicken)$15.50
chicken from Larry Shultz organic farm in a sweet, tangy, soy gravy, w/ a soft boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, broccoli and avocado salad. (Gluten Free)
Cauliflower Karaage$6.50
fried cauliflower w/curry seasalt. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4457 42nd Av.S

Minneapolis MN

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
