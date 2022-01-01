Go
OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group image
Greek
Mediterranean
Seafood

OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:30 PM

review star

No reviews yet

645 Walnut Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Greek Meza Platter$15.00
w / tzatziki, hummus, ktipiti / fresh grilled pita.
Horiatiki$13.00
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, olives, oregano, red wine vinegar, greek olive oil, feta cheese
Lamb Bia Bowl$17.00
lamb, tomatoes, olives, cucumber, feta, red onion, tzatziki on side, couscous
Lamb Gyros$17.00
toasted pita, lamb, red onion, tomato, tzatziki
Side Hummus$3.00
Veggie Gyros$15.00
toasted pita, chickpeas, red onion, tomato, tzatziki
Greek Fries$5.00
Pastitsio$18.00
greek lasagna, greek bucatini, red wine meat sauce, bechamel, herbs & spices
Side Tzatziki$3.00
Salmon Bia Bowl$18.00
salmon, tomatoes, olives, cucumber, feta, red onion, tzatziki on side, couscous
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm

Location

645 Walnut Street, Cincinnati OH 45202

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Azul

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shires' Cafe

No reviews yet

Casual cafe on the first floor on the City Club Apartments, serving residents, travelers, and the community, located below The View at Shires' Garden

Taft Theatre

No reviews yet

Live entertainment venue

The View at Shires' Garden

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

OKTO - By Earth + Ocean Restaurant Group

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston