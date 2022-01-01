OK YAKI
Atlanta's Okonomiyaki Restaurant
TEPPANYAKI • OKONOMIAYAKI
714 Moreland Ave SE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
714 Moreland Ave SE
Atlanta GA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:45 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:45 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:45 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:45 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Morelli's Ice Cream Westside
Come in and enjoy!
Zesto EA
This original 1950 Zesto location is still serving the community the best in food and ice cream! Come by and indulge in a Chubby Decker, Foot Long Chili Dog with Onion Rings, Broasted Chicken, REAL ice cream treats like our Nut Brown Crown, the list goes on!
Buteco - Southern Feed
Come in and enjoy!
Banshee
Banshee is a restaurant + bar located in East Atlanta Village serving New American fare that's focused on seasonality. It features a cocktail driven bar that has a small selection of local beers and wine by the glass. The bar is open late and transitions into music after hours.