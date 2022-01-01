Go
OK YAKI

Atlanta's Okonomiyaki Restaurant

TEPPANYAKI • OKONOMIAYAKI

714 Moreland Ave SE • $$

Avg 4.7 (147 reviews)

Popular Items

Udon [YAKI]$13.00
Sitr fried Udon noodles with carrot, onion, cabbage, moyashi mung bean sprouts and a free topping.
Hiyashi Kyuuri$4.00
Pickles seasoned with dashi. PSC
Okonomiyaki
Japanese savory pancake made by mixing a rich batter with cabbage, green onions, pickled ginger, tenkasu and nagaimo. Fried on both sides and topped with okonomi sauce, Kewpie mayo, seaweed flakes, bonito flakes, and one topping.
VEGAN: Vegenaise, vegan cheese and kimchi available.
Curry$11.00
Steak, carrot, poblano, daikon, and onion served with short-grain white rice
Tonkatsu$7.00
Panko Fried Pork Cutlet
Age Onigiri$5.00
Panko breaded, deep-fried rice triangle with cheese inside. PSC
Gyoza (4)$9.00
Four large dumplings made from scratch.
Combo$18.00
Large order of Okonomiyaki over a small order of Yakisoba Noodles with your choice of one topping. Add Vegges to the noodles: Moyashi sprouts, Carrots, Bok Choy, Peppers for $2.50 VEGAN: Vegenaise and vegan cheese and kimchi available by request.
Karaage$9.00
Japanese seasoned fried chicken nuggets. Served with lemon wedge and kewpie mayo.
Yakisoba
Japanese stir fried wheat noodles sauced up and mixed with with one free topping. Topped with bonito flakes, seaweed flakes, pickled ginger.
VEGAN by request: Pick vegan cheese, vegan kimchi, Portabello, or Tofu
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

714 Moreland Ave SE

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:45 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:45 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:45 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:45 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:45 am - 12:00 am
