Soul Food
Southern
OL HENRY RESTAURANT
Open today 9:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
8600 Airport Road
Berkeley, MO 63134
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
8600 Airport Road, Berkeley MO 63134
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Bar 270
Come in and enjoy!
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant & Lounge
Authentic Mexican Food. Family owned and operated for over 40 years
The Rice House #1
Best City Fried Rice in St. Louis!
Mattingly's - Florissant
Come in and enjoy!