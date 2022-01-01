Go
Ola Juice Bar

Serving fresh, plant-based smoothies, juice, açaí bowls and more!

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

27 East Kiowa Street • $

Avg 4.7 (270 reviews)

Popular Items

Absolute Ola$10.00
Banana, Spinach, plant based protein powder, peanut butter, turmeric, ginger, cayenne, cinnamon, Raw Agave, Coconut Milk.
Tropic Del Sol$9.50
Pineapple, mango, strawberry, banana, coconut milk, house-pressed orange juice
Tropical Protein$10.75
Base: açaí, mango, banana, vegan protein, coconut milk
Toppings: organic granola, strawberries, banana, pineapple, shredded coconut, chocolate chips
Warrior$9.00
Banana, chocolate plant-based protein powder, cacao nibs, dates, peanut butter, oat milk
Survive and Thrive$9.50
Banana, spinach, vanilla, plant-based protein powder, cinnamon, dates, peanut butter, oat milk
Acai Oasis$10.50
Base: açaí, strawberries, banana, almond milk, peanut butter
Toppings: organic granola, shredded coconut, honey, strawberries, bananas, chocolate chips
Berry Banana Smoothie$10.00
Blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, banana, coconut milk, agave
Power Bowl$10.00
Base: açaí, spinach, strawberries, banana, almond milk
Toppings: strawberries, pineapple, bananas, almond butter, hemp seeds, shredded coconut
Mountain Baya$8.75
Base: açaí, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, oat milk
Toppings: organic granola, blueberries, strawberries, banana
Chocolate PB Surge$10.00
Banana, peanut butter, cocoa, chocolate chips, maca root, plant-based protein powder, almond milk, sea salt
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

27 East Kiowa Street

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
