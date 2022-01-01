Go
Olamaie

At Olamaie, Southern food rooted in love and tradition is complemented by contemporary culinary techniques. This respect for both past and present marks Olamaie as a place where fine Southern food is celebrated not only for its rich heritage, but for its inspiration to modern cuisine.
Olamaie is the first name of five generations of women in Executive Chef Michael Fojtasek’s family. His mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and now his daughter all honor the name with their shared patience, acceptance of others, boundless love, and soulful allegiance to food.

1610 San Antonio St

Popular Items

Brandy Milk Punch$20.00
Based on the beloved recipe from NOLA's Commander's Palace, Sacred Bond brandy, nutmeg-infused cream, and pure vanilla extract come ready to pour over ice and enjoy. Each 8oz bottle serves two.
Employee Wellness Charge on All Orders
Olamaie is a service-included restaurant committed to supporting the financial, physical, and emotional well-being of our staff. The Employee Wellness Charge on your bill aids us in ensuring our team of hospitality professionals is provided with health insurance as well as reasonable protection and compensation for the work that they do.
Mardi Gras King Cake$16.00
You don't need to be in New Orleans to let le bon temps roule. Our yeasted brioche and lemon zest cake is filled with a brown sugar spiced cream cheese filling and topped with a Mardi Gras trio of glazes and white nonpareils sprinkles. Each cake serves 6.
Location

1610 San Antonio St

Austin TX

Sunday9:45 am - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
