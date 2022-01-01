Olathe restaurants you'll love

Go
Olathe restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Olathe

Olathe's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try Olathe restaurants

Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill image

 

Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill

2034 E Santa Fe St, Olathe

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$10.89
Cheese quesadilla with choice of protein. Served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side. Also includes rice and beans of choice on the side.
Rice Bowl$9.95
Bowls are served with traditional rice, choice of protein, choice of beans and fresh toppings of your choice. Bowls also include a side of chips or tortillas
Tacos$7.89
Two soft flour, corn or crispy tacos with choice of protein and toppings. Served with a side of rice and beans.
More about Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill
The Rub BBQ image

 

The Rub BBQ

10512 S Ridgeview Rd., Olathe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burnt End Burrito$10.99
Jumbo 12" tortilla stuffed with smoked Burnt Ends, sautéed onions and peppers, fried hash potatoes, Monterey jack cheese, and fresh Pico de Gallo. Served with homemade Salsa on the side.
Regular Sandwich$7.99
5 oz. of slow smoked meat of your choice on a bun
Homemade Fries$2.99
More about The Rub BBQ
The Other Place image

 

The Other Place

16590 W 135th Street, Olathe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Basket$12.00
Served with your choice of ranch or house made honey mustard.
Buffalo Wings (12)$14.50
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.
Pork Tenderloin$12.75
A giant hand cut tenderloin grilled or freshly breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of mayo.
More about The Other Place
Crazy Good Barbeque image

 

Crazy Good Barbeque

16695A 151st St, Olathe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
French Fries Crazy$3.89
Natural Cut Seasoned Fries
French Fries Normal$2.49
Natural Cut Seasoned Fries
Burnt Ends$19.99
Gluten Free
More about Crazy Good Barbeque
Double Nickel Bar & Grill image

 

Double Nickel Bar & Grill

189 S Rogers Rd #1614, Olathe

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" Single Topping Pizza$14.49
Jalapeno Cheese Balls$5.99
(6) Wings$5.99
More about Double Nickel Bar & Grill
Main pic

 

Fire Jerk Grill

119 S Mur Len Road, Olathe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Fire Jerk Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Olathe

Cornbread

Burritos

Brisket

Map

More near Olathe to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston