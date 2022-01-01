Olathe restaurants you'll love
Olathe's top cuisines
Must-try Olathe restaurants
More about Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill
Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill
2034 E Santa Fe St, Olathe
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$10.89
Cheese quesadilla with choice of protein. Served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side. Also includes rice and beans of choice on the side.
|Rice Bowl
|$9.95
Bowls are served with traditional rice, choice of protein, choice of beans and fresh toppings of your choice. Bowls also include a side of chips or tortillas
|Tacos
|$7.89
Two soft flour, corn or crispy tacos with choice of protein and toppings. Served with a side of rice and beans.
More about The Rub BBQ
The Rub BBQ
10512 S Ridgeview Rd., Olathe
|Popular items
|Burnt End Burrito
|$10.99
Jumbo 12" tortilla stuffed with smoked Burnt Ends, sautéed onions and peppers, fried hash potatoes, Monterey jack cheese, and fresh Pico de Gallo. Served with homemade Salsa on the side.
|Regular Sandwich
|$7.99
5 oz. of slow smoked meat of your choice on a bun
|Homemade Fries
|$2.99
More about The Other Place
The Other Place
16590 W 135th Street, Olathe
|Popular items
|Chicken Basket
|$12.00
Served with your choice of ranch or house made honey mustard.
|Buffalo Wings (12)
|$14.50
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.
|Pork Tenderloin
|$12.75
A giant hand cut tenderloin grilled or freshly breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of mayo.
More about Crazy Good Barbeque
Crazy Good Barbeque
16695A 151st St, Olathe
|Popular items
|French Fries Crazy
|$3.89
Natural Cut Seasoned Fries
|French Fries Normal
|$2.49
Natural Cut Seasoned Fries
|Burnt Ends
|$19.99
Gluten Free
More about Double Nickel Bar & Grill
Double Nickel Bar & Grill
189 S Rogers Rd #1614, Olathe
|Popular items
|16" Single Topping Pizza
|$14.49
|Jalapeno Cheese Balls
|$5.99
|(6) Wings
|$5.99
More about Fire Jerk Grill
Fire Jerk Grill
119 S Mur Len Road, Olathe