Chicken salad in Olathe

Olathe restaurants
Toast

Olathe restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

BB's Grill Olathe

1100 W. Santa Fe St., Olathe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grill Chicken Salad$11.99
Mixed Greens, Onion, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar, Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.99
Mixed Greens, Fried Buffalo Chicken, onion, tomato, bleu cheese
SW Chicken Salad$11.99
Mixed Greens, Southwest Chicken Dip, Chipotle Ranch, Cheddar, Tortilla Strips, Onion Straws
More about BB's Grill Olathe
The Other Place image

 

The Other Place-Olathe

16590 W 135th Street, Olathe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strip Salad$12.00
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.50
Fresh chicken tenders, green peppers & onions sautéed in our Santa Fe sauce and topped with red peppers & tortilla chips. Served with salsa and ranch dressing.
More about The Other Place-Olathe

