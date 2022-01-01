Chicken salad in Olathe
Olathe restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about BB's Grill Olathe
BB's Grill Olathe
1100 W. Santa Fe St., Olathe
|Grill Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Mixed Greens, Onion, Tomato, Shredded Cheddar, Croutons, Grilled Chicken Breast
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Mixed Greens, Fried Buffalo Chicken, onion, tomato, bleu cheese
|SW Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Mixed Greens, Southwest Chicken Dip, Chipotle Ranch, Cheddar, Tortilla Strips, Onion Straws
More about The Other Place-Olathe
The Other Place-Olathe
16590 W 135th Street, Olathe
|Chicken Strip Salad
|$12.00
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Fresh chicken tenders, green peppers & onions sautéed in our Santa Fe sauce and topped with red peppers & tortilla chips. Served with salsa and ranch dressing.