Enchiladas in Olathe
Olathe restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Olathe Landing
Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Olathe Landing
2034 E Santa Fe St, Olathe
|Queso Enchiladas
|$14.79
Three rolled soft flour tortillas with protein, and toppings of your choice.
|Single Enchilada
|$3.79
One soft flour Queso enchilada with protein, and toppings of your choice.
|Queso Enchilada Bar
|$0.00
Two soft flour enchiladas with protein of choice, two sides, fresh toppings, and salsa
More about Mi Ranchito Olathe Harrison st - 964 South Harrison Street
Mi Ranchito Olathe Harrison st - 964 South Harrison Street
964 South Harrison Street, Olathe
|Shrimp & Guacamole Enchiladas
|$14.99
Homemade guacamole & Monterey jack cheese tucked inside a corn tortilla, covered in grilled shrimp, sautéed broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, bell peppers, pico de gallo in champagne cheese sauce, served with poblano rice & charro beans