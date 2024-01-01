Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Olathe

Olathe restaurants
Olathe restaurants that serve enchiladas

Queso Enchiladas image

 

Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill - Olathe Landing

2034 E Santa Fe St, Olathe

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
Queso Enchiladas$14.79
Three rolled soft flour tortillas with protein, and toppings of your choice.
Single Enchilada$3.79
One soft flour Queso enchilada with protein, and toppings of your choice.
Queso Enchilada Bar$0.00
Two soft flour enchiladas with protein of choice, two sides, fresh toppings, and salsa
Main pic

 

Mi Ranchito Olathe Harrison st - 964 South Harrison Street

964 South Harrison Street, Olathe

No reviews yet
Shrimp & Guacamole Enchiladas$14.99
Homemade guacamole & Monterey jack cheese tucked inside a corn tortilla, covered in grilled shrimp, sautéed broccoli, mushroom, zucchini, bell peppers, pico de gallo in champagne cheese sauce, served with poblano rice & charro beans
