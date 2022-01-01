Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Olathe

Olathe restaurants that serve grits

Crazy Good Barbeque image

 

Crazy Good Barbeque

16695A 151st St, Olathe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Bacon Wrapped Shrimp and Grits - Single$17.99
Smokey, Bacon Wrapped Shrimp,
with Creamy, Cheesy Grits and a garlic butter sauce
More about Crazy Good Barbeque
PepperJax Grill image

 

PepperJax Grill

1855 N Ridgeview Road, Oathe

No reviews yet
Delivery
Cheesy Grits$2.99
More about PepperJax Grill

