Jalapeno poppers in Olathe

Olathe restaurants
Olathe restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

BB's Grill Olathe image

 

BB's Grill Olathe

1100 W. Santa Fe St., Olathe

TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeno Poppers$9.99
7 Made from scratch poppers. Served with Red Pepper Jelly
Crazy Good Barbeque image

 

Crazy Good Barbeque - 16695A W 151st St

16695A 151st St, Olathe

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jalapeno Poppers - 5$6.99
5 Jalapeno halves stuffed with 3 cheeses and our Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
Jalapeno Poppers - 3$4.99
3 Jalapeno halves stuffed with 3 cheeses and our Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
