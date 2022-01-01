Jalapeno poppers in Olathe
Olathe restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
BB's Grill Olathe
1100 W. Santa Fe St., Olathe
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$9.99
7 Made from scratch poppers. Served with Red Pepper Jelly
Crazy Good Barbeque - 16695A W 151st St
16695A 151st St, Olathe
|Jalapeno Poppers - 5
|$6.99
5 Jalapeno halves stuffed with 3 cheeses and our Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage
|Jalapeno Poppers - 3
|$4.99
3 Jalapeno halves stuffed with 3 cheeses and our Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage