Quesadillas in Olathe

Olathe restaurants
Olathe restaurants that serve quesadillas

Quesadilla image

 

Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill

2034 E Santa Fe St, Olathe

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Quesadilla$4.29
Small cheese quesadilla with choice of protein served with a side of your choice.
Quesadilla$10.99
Cheese quesadilla with choice of protein. Served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side. Also includes rice and beans of choice on the side.
More about Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill
The Other Place image

 

The Other Place

16590 W 135th Street, Olathe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla$11.00
Sautéed chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla (Half)$6.50
Sautéed chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
More about The Other Place

