Quesadillas in Olathe
Olathe restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill
Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill
2034 E Santa Fe St, Olathe
|Kids Quesadilla
|$4.29
Small cheese quesadilla with choice of protein served with a side of your choice.
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
Cheese quesadilla with choice of protein. Served with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side. Also includes rice and beans of choice on the side.
More about The Other Place
The Other Place
16590 W 135th Street, Olathe
|Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla
|$11.00
Sautéed chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
|Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla (Half)
|$6.50
Sautéed chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$9.00