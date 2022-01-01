Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Olathe

Olathe restaurants
Toast

Olathe restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill

2034 E Santa Fe St, Olathe

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos$8.29
Single Taco$3.29
3 Single Tacos$9.87
Three soft flour, soft corn or crispy tacos with choice of protein and toppings.
More about Oscar's Authentic Mexican Grill
The Other Place image

 

The Other Place

16590 W 135th Street, Olathe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco (9")$13.25
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
Taco (14")$22.50
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
Taco (16")$28.00
Our own seasoned ground beef smothered in cheddar and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes and taco flavored tortilla chips
More about The Other Place

