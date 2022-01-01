Go
Old Angler's Inn

A place where friends and family come to meet and share life over a good meal and drink.

SEAFOOD

10801 Macarthur Blvd • $$$

Avg 3.7 (1625 reviews)

Popular Items

French Dip Sand$24.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Live Music
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10801 Macarthur Blvd

Potomac MD

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:00 am
