Old Bowie Town Grille

PLEASE CONTACT RESTAURANT TO PLACE TO GO ORDER. THANK YOU!
Old Bowie Town Grille, the oldest family owned restaurant in Old Bowie, serves healthy, contemporary American cuisine in a casual, family atmosphere. A large upstairs space can accommodate your next business meeting or social event.

GRILL

8604 Chestnut Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1311 reviews)

Popular Items

The Old Town Burger (No Bun)$13.50
Caesar Salad$10.00
Bobby Joe's Chili$8.50
Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries$4.00
Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
CYO Pasta$12.00
Black Bean Corn Salad$18.00
Kids Hot Dogs w/ Fries$4.00
Side Beer Battered Onion Rings$5.50
Sautéed Spinach$6.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

8604 Chestnut Ave

Bowie MD

