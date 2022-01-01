Old Bridge restaurants you'll love

Grillestone- Old Bridge image

 

Grillestone- Old Bridge

2658 Route 516, Old Bridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Shrimp$16.99
Smokehouse$16.99
Avocado Toast$15.99
More about Grillestone- Old Bridge
Mosaic Cafe image

 

Mosaic Cafe

3030 Route 9, OLD BRIDGE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
The Simple Breakfast$7.00
3 Cage Free eggs, Hash browns or home fries, and toast. Add Applewood bacon, ham, or sausage, for $3.50
Cheeseburger Deluxe$14.00
A Pat LaFrieda burger served with Lettuce, raw onion, tomato, on a brioche bun & a cheese of your choice
Western Omelette$11.00
With ham, onions & peppers
More about Mosaic Cafe
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge image

 

Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge

3863 Hwy 516, Old Bridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
Baked Filet of Atlantic Salmon$30.00
Horseradish Encrusted Salmon Served with a Dijon Mustard Sauce
Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer$11.00
Filled with a Blend of Ricotta and Parmesan Cheese
More about Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge
EVOO Mediterranean Cuisine & Cafe image

 

EVOO Mediterranean Cuisine & Cafe

3843 U.S. 9, Old Bridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about EVOO Mediterranean Cuisine & Cafe

