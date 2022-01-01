Old Bridge restaurants you'll love
Old Bridge's top cuisines
Must-try Old Bridge restaurants
More about Grillestone- Old Bridge
Grillestone- Old Bridge
2658 Route 516, Old Bridge
|Popular items
|Buffalo Shrimp
|$16.99
|Smokehouse
|$16.99
|Avocado Toast
|$15.99
More about Mosaic Cafe
Mosaic Cafe
3030 Route 9, OLD BRIDGE
|Popular items
|The Simple Breakfast
|$7.00
3 Cage Free eggs, Hash browns or home fries, and toast. Add Applewood bacon, ham, or sausage, for $3.50
|Cheeseburger Deluxe
|$14.00
A Pat LaFrieda burger served with Lettuce, raw onion, tomato, on a brioche bun & a cheese of your choice
|Western Omelette
|$11.00
With ham, onions & peppers
More about Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge
3863 Hwy 516, Old Bridge
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.00
Lightly Breaded Cutlet Topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Served with Linguini
|Baked Filet of Atlantic Salmon
|$30.00
Horseradish Encrusted Salmon Served with a Dijon Mustard Sauce
|Eggplant Rollatini Appetizer
|$11.00
Filled with a Blend of Ricotta and Parmesan Cheese
More about EVOO Mediterranean Cuisine & Cafe
EVOO Mediterranean Cuisine & Cafe
3843 U.S. 9, Old Bridge