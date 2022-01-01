Chicken francese in Old Bridge
Old Bridge restaurants that serve chicken francese
Mike's Pizza
1016 US Route 9, Old Bridge
|Chicken Francese
|$16.95
Egg battered chicken sauteed in white wine, lemon, and butter, topped with parsley.
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge
3863 Hwy 516, Old Bridge
|Chicken Francese
|$26.00
Lightly Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sautéed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine
|Chicken Francese
|$45.00
Breast of Chicken Dipped in Flour and Egg then Sauteed in Lemon, Butter and White Wine