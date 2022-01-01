Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Old Bridge

Old Bridge restaurants
Old Bridge restaurants that serve clams

Grillestone- Old Bridge image

 

Grillestone- Old Bridge - 2658 Route 516

2658 Route 516, Old Bridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Clams Pomodoro$19.99
More about Grillestone- Old Bridge - 2658 Route 516
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge image

 

Ponte Vecchio Restaurant

3863 Hwy 516, Old Bridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clams Casino$12.00
Baked with Herb Butter, Peppers, Shallots & Bacon
More about Ponte Vecchio Restaurant

