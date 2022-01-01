Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Old Bridge
/
Old Bridge
/
Clams
Old Bridge restaurants that serve clams
Grillestone- Old Bridge - 2658 Route 516
2658 Route 516, Old Bridge
No reviews yet
Clams Pomodoro
$19.99
More about Grillestone- Old Bridge - 2658 Route 516
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant
3863 Hwy 516, Old Bridge
No reviews yet
Clams Casino
$12.00
Baked with Herb Butter, Peppers, Shallots & Bacon
More about Ponte Vecchio Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Old Bridge
Chicken Parmesan
Mac And Cheese
Pies
French Fries
Caesar Salad
Lobsters
Chicken Tenders
Greek Salad
More near Old Bridge to explore
New Brunswick
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
North Brunswick
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Matawan
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Englishtown
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Holmdel
No reviews yet
Parlin
No reviews yet
Morganville
No reviews yet
Marlboro
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Keyport
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1728 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(539 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(54 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(203 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(869 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(241 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(362 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston