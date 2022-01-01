Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Old Bridge

Go
Old Bridge restaurants
Toast

Old Bridge restaurants that serve french fries

Grillestone- Old Bridge image

 

Grillestone- Old Bridge

2658 Route 516, Old Bridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$6.00
More about Grillestone- Old Bridge
Mosaic Cafe image

 

Mosaic Cafe

3030 Route 9, OLD BRIDGE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$5.00
French Fries$5.00
More about Mosaic Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Bridge

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Francese

Cake

Greek Salad

Cobb Salad

Penne

Salmon

Ribeye Steak

Map

More near Old Bridge to explore

New Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

North Brunswick

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Matawan

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Parlin

No reviews yet

Englishtown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Morganville

No reviews yet

Marlboro

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Keyport

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston