Greek salad in Old Bridge
Old Bridge restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Mike's Pizza
Mike's Pizza
1016 US Route 9, Old Bridge
|Greek Salad
|$11.95
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled feta cheese, red onions, and kalamata olives. served with garlic bread and greek dressing
More about Mosaic Cafe
Mosaic Cafe
3030 Route 9, OLD BRIDGE
|Small Greek Salad
|$5.00
|Village Greek Salad
|$16.00
Vine tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, red onion, imported feta, olives, pepperoncini, oregano, and olive oil.