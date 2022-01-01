Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Old Bridge

Old Bridge restaurants
Old Bridge restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Mike's Pizza

1016 US Route 9, Old Bridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$11.95
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled feta cheese, red onions, and kalamata olives. served with garlic bread and greek dressing
Mosaic Cafe image

 

Mosaic Cafe

3030 Route 9, OLD BRIDGE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Small Greek Salad$5.00
Village Greek Salad$16.00
Vine tomatoes, Persian cucumbers, red onion, imported feta, olives, pepperoncini, oregano, and olive oil.
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge image

 

Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge

3863 Hwy 516, Old Bridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Greek Salad$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Black Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese,
and Red Onion
