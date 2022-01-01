Lobsters in Old Bridge
Old Bridge restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Grillestone- Old Bridge
Grillestone- Old Bridge
2658 Route 516, Old Bridge
|Lobster Roll
|$7.50
|Lobster Linguine
|$31.99
|Lobster Bisque
|$11.99
More about Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge
3863 Hwy 516, Old Bridge
|Lobster Ravioli
|$27.00
Saffron Pasta filled with Lobster Meat with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, garnished with Baby Shrimp.
|Lobster Mac and Cheese (Appetizer)
|$16.00
Topped with Herb Bread Crumbs and Drizzled with White Truffle Oil
|Lobster Tails
|$75.00
Two 8 oz. Broiled Lobster Tails Served with Drawn Butter