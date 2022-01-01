Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Old Bridge

Old Bridge restaurants
Old Bridge restaurants that serve lobsters

Grillestone- Old Bridge image

 

Grillestone- Old Bridge

2658 Route 516, Old Bridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Roll$7.50
Lobster Linguine$31.99
Lobster Bisque$11.99
More about Grillestone- Old Bridge
Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge image

 

Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge

3863 Hwy 516, Old Bridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$27.00
Saffron Pasta filled with Lobster Meat with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, garnished with Baby Shrimp.
Lobster Mac and Cheese (Appetizer)$16.00
Topped with Herb Bread Crumbs and Drizzled with White Truffle Oil
Lobster Tails$75.00
Two 8 oz. Broiled Lobster Tails Served with Drawn Butter
More about Ponte Vecchio Restaurant - Old Bridge

